IOC Confirmed That There Will Be Palestinian Athletes In Paris 2024

LAUSANNE (Switzerland), April 29 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) - The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, confirmed that there will be Palestinian athletes in the Paris 2024 Games, either on their own merits or by invitation.

If no athlete qualifies on the field of play, the Palestinian National Olympic Committee (NOC) will send out invitations, the German sports leader assured in an interview reproduced by the Swiss media.

Bach put the number of competitors from that nation, which is currently suffering fierce aggression from Israel, at six or eight.

On the other hand, the executive reiterated his confidence in the World Anti-Doping Agency, under the spotlight of criticism since the revelation of positive tests of 23 Chinese swimmers in 2021.

Finally, he considered that the opening ceremony of Paris 2024, on July 26 on the Seine River,“will be unforgettable for the athletes”.

Asked about the risks of attack that led President Emmanuel Macron to assess the possibility of an alternative plan, Bach explained that he is confident in the smooth running of the parade. - NNN-PRENSA LATINA