MDH Faces Scrutiny In US As 31% Of Spice Products Rejected By Customs

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid allegations against MDH in Hong Kong and Singapore related to contamination in its products, a new report has revealed that nearly 31% of the products of the Indian spice maker have been rejected by the US customs authorities over last six months. According to an Indian Express report, there has been a spike in refusal of spice-related shipments exported by MDH due to salmonella contamination.
(More to come)
MENAFN29042024007365015876ID1108149493
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.