Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Committee Discusses Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, along with members of the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit to address the developments in Gaza, on Sunday held a meeting in Riyadh chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud.



A joint statement was issued following the meeting, which outlined the following:

Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah, Saudi minister of foreign affairs, on Sunday in Riyadh chaired the meeting of the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on the developments in Gaza, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein Al Sheikh, and State Minister at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa.

The meeting discussed strategies to intensify joint Arab and Islamic efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensure civilian protection in accordance with international humanitarian law, and provide adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid throughout the strip.



The committee also discussed ongoing efforts to gain international recognition of an independent Palestinian state, reflecting the aspirations of the Palestinian people. They also discussed the implementation of the two-state solution and the recognition of Palestine as a state within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with relevant international resolutions.

They affirmed that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory,

expressing their unequivocal rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land or any military operation in Rafah.

The ministers also urged the international community to impose effective sanctions on Israel, including a halt to arms exports, in response to its violations of international law and international humanitarian law, and the war crimes it commits in Gaza and the occupied West Bank,

emphasising the need to activate international legal mechanisms to hold Israeli officials accountable for these crimes and to take a firm stance against settlers' terrorism.

The ministers also expressed their concern about the actions taken against peaceful protesters in Western countries who are demanding an end to the war in Gaza and the serious Israeli crimes and violations against Palestinians."