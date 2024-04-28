Safadi, EU's Borrell Reaffirm Commitment To Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Sunday discussed the implementation of the two-state solution and the recognition of an independent Palestinian state, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

During a meeting, on the sidelines of the Riyadh-based World Economic Forum's special meeting, both sides discussed the latest developments in Gaza, efforts to put an end to the war, ensure the protection of civilians and facilitate access to humanitarian aid throughout the Strip, as well as initiatives to de-escalate regional tensions.

Safadi emphasised the necessity for the international community to take tangible steps towards implementing the two-state solution, beginning with the recognition of the Palestinian state.

He also commended Borrell's efforts to cease the aggression, mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, uphold international and humanitarian law, and support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the framework of the two-state solution, which is the sole way to achieving security, stability and peace in the region.

Both Safadi and Borrell underscored the urgent need to intensify efforts to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and to ensure unhindered humanitarian access. They also reaffirmed the strong friendship between Jordan and the European Union, highlighting their shared commitment to enhancing relations across all sectors.



