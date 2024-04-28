Youtube Channel Compares Raghav Chadha With Vijay Mallya Punjab Police Registers FIR

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An FIR has been registered by the Punjab Police against a YouTube channel for allegedly equating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha with fugitive Vijay Mallya.

According to reports, the channel disseminated misleading content concerning the Delhi liquor scam and made claims that AAP sold tickets for elections to a report by the Indian Express, the FIR against the YouTube channel 'Capital TV' was filed based on a complaint by Vikas Prashar, the son of Ashok Pappi Prashar, who is the AAP candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. This FIR addresses accusations of defamatory and“misleading content” on the channel Read: SC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea tomorrow, Tihar jail denies wife Sunita permission to meet Delhi CM | 12 updates“The statements/contents of false videos on Capital TV channel and others shall harm the public peace and harmony...and is likely to promote enmity between different groups in the country on grounds of religion, caste, race and community..,” stated the complaint to the report, Vikas, in his complaint, stated that the YouTube channel was running \"misleading\" news and accused it of“defaming” Raghav Chadha by“equating him with Mallya.”FIR stated that the YouTube channel made claims,“Vijay Mallya fled to the UK after taking public money, and similarly, a Rajya Sabha member left for England, claiming it was for eye treatment.”Earlier, PTI reported citing party sources that the AAP leader will undergo a vitrectomy surgery in the United Kingdom to prevent the eye's retinal detachment. As per the report, this condition, characterised by the development of small holes in the retina, is extremely dangerous for vision and needs to be treated right away to avoid permanent damage complaint also mentioned that the channel called Chadha a“Khalistani supporter” after he met UK MP Preet Gill Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission bans AAP's slogan 'Jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge', alleges AtishiThe FIR has been registered under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which addresses promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, Section 469 for forgery, and Section 505 for making statements likely to cause public mischief, the FIR includes Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, which concerns computer-related offences.

(With inputs from agencies)

