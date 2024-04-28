Southern Defense Forces Destroy 55 Units Of Russian Military Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces destroyed 55 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers in the southern sector over the past day.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The southern defense forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rear areas using aircraft, artillery of various types, drones, etc. Throughout the day, we received confirmation that the enemy had lost 119 occupiers and 55 units of weapons and military equipment," the statement said.

The Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1 BM-21 MLRS, 1 tank, 17 guns, 2 mortars, 25 armored vehicles, 3 radar systems, 2 Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs, 1 generator, and 1 boat.

In addition, four field supply points and three enemy observation posts were destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 28, 2024 amount to about 466,150 invaders, including another 1,096 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.