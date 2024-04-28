14 Killed In Bus Crash While On Pilgrimage In Mexico

(MENAFN- IANS) Mexico City, April 29 (IANS) At least 14 people died and 31 were injured when the bus they were travelling in while on pilgrimage overturned near Malinalco in central Mexico.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning on the Capulin-Chalma highway and state police have attended to it, the local Mexican security secretariat said in a statement. Medical units also rushed to the scene to transport the injured to hospitals.

How the driver had come to lose control remained unclear.

According to media reports, the pilgrims from Guanajuato state were travelling to Chalma, the site of a Christian sanctuary to the south-west of Mexico City. The sanctuary is one of the most important destinations for pilgrims in Mexico.