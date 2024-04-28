Guler Goal Gives Much-Changed Real Madrid Win Over Real Sociedad

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A first half goal from Arda Guler saw Real Madrid win 1-0 awayto Real Sociedad to move another step closer to the La Liga titleon Friday night, Azernews reports citing toXinhua .

Adra scored from around 10 meters from goal as a much-changedMadrid side opened up a 14-point lead over FC Barcelona, who playat home to Valencia on Monday.

With his side due to play Bayern Munich in Germany in theChampions League semi-final on Tuesday, Carlo Ancelotti produced arevolution in his starting 11, with Dani Carvajal, Nacho andAurelien Tchouameni virtually the only regular players certain tostart next week to kick off in San Sebastian.

Perhaps because of that, Real Sociedad had the best of theopening exchanges, with Ander Barrenetxea firing wide, before TakeKubo drew a save from Kepa, who was getting a rare start.

Benat Turrientes fired just over the bar from just outside theReal Madrid area, before the league leaders opened the scoring justbefore the half hour, when Carvajal sent over a low cross for ArdaGuler to side-foot home.

Kubo had the ball in the Madrid net four minutes later, butafter initially giving the goal, the referee ruled it out after theVAR advised him of a prior foul from Barrenetxea on Tchouameni.

The second half started with another chance for the home side asKepa got down low to his left to palm away another effort fromTurrientes.

Real Sociedad continued to press for an equalizing goal, butwere unable to create clear chances despite their pressure,although Ancelotti reacted in the 67th minute replacing Guler andDani Ceballos with Fede Valverde and Vinicius Jr.

The home side had the ball in the net again with 18 minutes leftto play, but Mikel Oyarzabal's 72nd effort was ruled out foroffside.

Oyarzabal then saw a lob go just wide, before Sheraldo Beckerblazed just over the bar as Real Sociedad continued to pin theirrivals back, but they were unable to turn their pressure into agoal.