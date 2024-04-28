Arab-Islamic Summit Ministerial Committee Rejects Military Operations In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- The ministerial committee in charge of the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit Sunday categorically rejected any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

The meeting was chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, with the attendance of the Foreign Ministers of Jordan Ayman Safadi, Egypt Sameh Shoukry, Turkiye Hakan Fidan, along with Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, and the Qatari Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Mohammad Al-Khulaifi, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The committee underscored the necessity of imposing effective international sanctions on Israel, including halting arms exports to it, in response to its violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

It also underlined the need to activate international legal mechanisms to hold Israeli officials accountable for these crimes and to stop settler terrorism, taking clear and firm stances against it.

Additionally, the statement reiterated its unequivocal rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land, stressing that Gaza is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory, calling for implementing the two-state solution and recognize the state of Palestine based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international resolutions.

Discussions also focused on intensifying joint Arab and Islamic efforts for an immediate cessation of the war on Gaza, ensuring civilian protection under international humanitarian law, delivering sustainable humanitarian aid throughout Gaza, and continuing endeavors for international recognition of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with Palestinian aspirations.

The statement expressed concern about the actions taken against peaceful protesters in Western countries demanding an end to the war in Gaza and serious Israeli crimes and violations against Palestinians. (end)

