In a first, ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches in Dubai on May 16

Dubai is set to host the first edition of ACRES Real Estate Exhibition, scheduled to take place from May 16 to 19, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Launched in strategic partnership with Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) and sponsored by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, ACRES stands out as an exceptional real estate event, serving as an ideal and distinguished platform to support real estate development and investment companies within and outside the UAE.

The exhibition gives property developers and investors a chance to show off and promote their projects, not just at home but around the world. It's all about taking advantage of the incredible growth and revitalization happening in Dubai and across the UAE. Plus, it's a great opportunity to highlight how the government's supportive policies and initiatives are encouraging more investment.

ACRES brings together all key players and professionals in the real estate sector under one roof, including top-tier property developers, investors, and brokers, alongside project management companies, banks, financial institutions, real estate technology providers, building-material suppliers, and contracting firms.

This gathering facilitates the exchange of real estate-related expertise and insights and fosters partnership and dealmaking opportunities in this vital sector, offering attendees a chance to communicate, interact, and network with industry leaders all within a single venue.

The exhibition also offers a comprehensive display of the latest and most significant property projects and investment opportunities in the UAE, the region, and the world, besides the emerging trends and developments and technological advancements within the real estate market.

Exceptional experience for participants, visitors and all those involved in real estate sector



HE Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of ACRES Dubai, emphasized the committee's goal of spotlighting significant real estate opportunities in the UAE, offering a worldwide stage for investment and real estate development companies to unveil their latest projects. He emphasized the importance of this initiative in attracting investors and individuals seeking exceptional real estate prospects globally. This focus is aimed at fostering connections with key developers and offering insights into the newest trends and projects in both local and international real estate markets.

Al Suwaidi also emphasized that the ACRES Dubai exhibition mirrors the varied real estate investment opportunities amidst the ongoing growth and success seen in the UAE's real estate market. He praised the favorable investment climate in the UAE, fueled by expectations of ongoing growth in the real estate sector. This growth is propelled by strong sales in the past year and optimistic forecasts for the current year.

Owing to its strategic location, stable and diversified economy, advanced infrastructure, and foreign investment-friendly environment, Dubai stands out as a prime destination for both local and international real estate investors.

In this context, Al Suwaidi underscores the commitment of ACRES Dubai’s organizers to delivering an exceptional experience for participants, with a focus on fostering long-term business relationships. He invites investors and stakeholders in the real estate sector to explore the available investment opportunities and contribute to enhancing Dubai's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Further impetus to the real estate sector

Organized by Leader Events Management, the event is set to provide an additional stimulus to boost growth in the real estate sector, enhancing its contribution to the comprehensive and sustainable development in Dubai in particular and the UAE in general.

Moreover, ACRES Dubai aims to gain further momentum in the UAE's real estate markets, which has witnessed significant leaps, with real estate transactions totaling approximately AED 765.1 billion nationwide by the end of 2023.

Leveraging Dubai's global stature as one of the world's most developed, growing, and attractive cities for international investments, experts anticipate sustained growth in Dubai's real estate market, further strengthened by the increase in sales volume experienced by this vital sector last year.

A comprehensive agenda

Consistent with it’s past editions, ACRES Dubai 2024 features a robust program of training sessions, workshops, seminars, and panel discussions, all offered free of charge in both Arabic and English languages.

Led by a panel of experts, specialists, and key players in the real estate sector, these sessions cover a wide range of topics and themes, shedding light on the latest property developments and innovations, including cutting-edge real estate technologies, which consistently capture the interest of visitors, professionals, and enthusiasts in this industry.





