Sub-Inspector Killed In Delhi Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) A Sub-inspector of Delhi Police died after his scooter hit a divider in the national capital, an official said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday night and the deceased was identified as N K Pavitharan.
The officials said that Pavitharan was posted in the East Delhi district's crime team.
Sharing the details, police said that the incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. when Pavitharan lost balance over his scooter and hit a divider near Pragati Maidan tunnel.
“He was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said a senior police official, adding that a probe has been initiated into the incident.
