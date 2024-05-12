Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Its Mahua Moitra Vs Amrita Roy As Electoral Battle Unfolds In Krishnanagar Seat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) West Bengal's Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat will witness a high-stakes duel between Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Mahua Moitra and BJP's Amrita Roy. However, the outcome might pivot on the role of CPI(M)'s SM Sadi, who could sway the results by slicing into TMC's Muslim community support base.

For the BJP, defeating Mahua holds paramount importance. The former investment banker turned politician was a vocal critic of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in Parliament, until her expulsion over alleged impropriety charges. Conversely, the Trinamool is resolute in ensuring her victory, despite internal reservations about her individualistic style.

Amrita, with her lineage tracing back to the royal family of Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy, garners significant attention. PM Modi himself campaigned for her, highlighting her deep-rooted connections within the constituency. On the other hand, Mahua, acclaimed for her parliamentary performances, enjoys steadfast backing from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, despite the controversies.

While the spotlight remains on the Mahua-Amrita showdown, Sadi, backed by the CPI(M) and Congress alliance, emerges as a potential game-changer. Born into the Muslim community, Sadi commands respect and influence, capable of disrupting Mahua's electoral journey.

Unlike Amrita's reliance on BJP's machinery, Mahua has meticulously cultivated her grassroots support. However, amidst this political theater, the Mahua-Sadi faceoff emerges as the true litmus test, as both vie for the same vote bank.

As the battle for Krishnanagar unfolds, the entire region braces for the electoral pulse, mirroring the broader contest between the Modi-led BJP and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. Meanwhile, voting is underway across West Bengal's Baharampur, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, and Birbhum constituencies.