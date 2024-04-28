Report states Tesla autopilot associated to hundreds of collisions, 14 deaths

(MENAFN) In a sobering revelation, the latest report by United States auto-safety regulators has linked Tesla's Autopilot feature to hundreds of crashes and over a dozen fatalities. The United States Transportation Department's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) disclosed findings from its three-year investigation, which scrutinized nearly 1,000 reported crashes involving Tesla vehicles equipped with Autopilot between 2018 and August 2023.



According to the NHTSA, at least 14 fatal crashes have been directly attributed to the misuse of Tesla's Autopilot system, which is designed as an advanced driver-assist feature en route to achieving fully autonomous driving capabilities, as advocated by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The agency's Office of Defective Investigations (ODI) identified a concerning pattern, highlighting the inadequacy of Tesla's driver engagement system in managing Autopilot's permissive operating parameters, thus exposing a critical safety gap.



Among the crashes examined, Autopilot-related trends were observed in roughly half of the cases, with a notable subset involving frontal collisions where Tesla vehicles struck obstacles or other vehicles in their path. The severity of these accidents, often resulting in fatalities and serious injuries, underscored the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and improved driver oversight within Tesla's Autopilot framework.



Of particular concern were instances where Autosteer, a key component of Autopilot, was inadvertently disengaged by drivers, leading to roadway departures and further exacerbating the risk of accidents. The report detailed 211 crashes involving frontal impacts and highlighted the role of driver input in unintentionally deactivating Autosteer, thereby compromising vehicle control and contributing to the severity of collisions.



These findings cast a shadow over Tesla's ambitious vision for autonomous driving technology and raise pressing questions about the safety implications of current Autopilot implementations. With the proliferation of semi-autonomous features in modern vehicles, regulators, industry stakeholders, and consumers alike face a critical juncture in balancing innovation with safety imperatives.



As Tesla grapples with mounting scrutiny over Autopilot-related incidents, the report serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks and challenges associated with the pursuit of autonomous driving capabilities. Addressing the systemic shortcomings identified by the NHTSA will require concerted efforts from Tesla and regulatory authorities to prioritize safety and mitigate the potential hazards posed by increasingly complex driver-assist systems.

MENAFN28042024000045015687ID1108148105