Hale Education Group To Host '2024 Annual Ivy Insider' Event

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 4:14 PM

Hale Education Group is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2024 Annual Ivy Insider event, set to take place on May 19 at the prestigious Sofitel Downtown. Now in its 12th year, the event promises an inspiring array of talks and discussions, featuring graduating seniors and global university experts sharing invaluable insights from their admissions journey. Attendees can expect an enriching experience, with engaging panel discussions, interactive Q&A sessions, and informative breakout rooms.

Current and prospective students and parents can look forward to engaging discussions on the importance of building a well-curated academic profile, creating a balanced college list, and writing a strong personal statement.

Gain firsthand perspectives from exemplary students poised to embark on their next academic endeavors, including an aspiring software developer accepted to Brown University, a future Economics Major at Stanford University, and a promising tech entrepreneur accepted into UC Berkeley's prestigious MET programme, which only accepts 50 students per year.

"It's a forum to disseminate crucial guidance for younger students on how to improve their chances of securing admission to top tier schools in the US, and for parents on how to best support them in this process" stated Peter Davos, founder and CEO, Hale.

This application cycle, Hale students received acceptances from Stanford, Columbia, Brown, UPenn, Johns Hopkins, Northwestern, McGill, Oxford, Imperial, LSE and many more. Considering that this application cycle has been exceptionally competitive, our students have been awarded over Dh33 million in merit-based scholarships this year alone. This brings Hale's total scholarship amount to nearly Dh270 million since its establishment over a decade ago.

Register online at: bit/IvyInsider2024 . Spaces are limited.