Crown Prince Reviews Aqaba Container Terminal Logistical Operations

Aqaba, may 13 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Monday visited the Aqaba Container Terminal to review the logistical operations at the port.The Crown Prince was briefed during the visit by Chairman of A.P. Moller-Maersk Group Robert Maersk Uggla on the significance of the partnership between the group, the world's second-largest container shipping company, and the government in managing, operating, and promoting the port.Uggla highlighted that the port, in line with its current strategy, aims to reduce carbon emissions by 70 per cent, as it has introduced environmentally friendly equipment and advanced tools into the loading and offloading of containers to streamline shipping operations.Since the public-private partnership in this project started in 2006, investment in the port has exceeded $300 million, providing over 900 job opportunities.The port aims to achieve the highest levels of efficiency through the use of the latest technological systems and adherence to the highest international standards.These efforts contribute to ensuring flexible supply chains and reducing vessel waiting time upon arrival despite global supply chain disruptions, in addition to maintaining the highest operational safety standards.Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Chief Commissioner Nayef Al Fayez, Aqaba Development Corporation CEO Hussein Safadi, and the Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain accompanied His Royal Highness on the visit.