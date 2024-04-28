Arab Parliament: Babtain Foundation Strengthens Arab Cultural Identity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 28 (KUNA) -- The President of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi stressed Sunday that Abdul Aziz Al-Babtain Cultural Foundation's efforts to enhance the Arabic cultural identity, achieve creative and cognitive development, and regional and international connectivity.

This came in a speech for Al-Asoumi during the first founding meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Award for Creativity in the Arabic Language, which was held today in Cairo.

"Supporting, keeping the Arabic language is a priority, Al-Asoumi explained, " we shall make all possible efforts to preserve its vitality, give it priority among its people within the Arab world, and confirm its cultural effectiveness", he added.

He referred to the fruitful cooperation between the Arab Parliament and Al-Babtain Foundation to keep and preserve the Arabic language.

He pointed out that the award aims to encourage all efforts made to preserve and protect the Arabic language, advance it and enhance its status at all Arab, regional and international levels.

During the meeting, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Asoomi, recommended as Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees, in addition to naming Saud Abdulaziz Al-Babtain as Honorary Chairman of the Award.

Both individuals and institutions can participate in this award in the filds of " Electronic and digital programs in the service of the Arabic language", and "Arabic language and linguistic policy planning,

The value of the award is USD 100,000 and divided into two parts, the first with a value of USD 40,000 individuals and the other with a value of 60,000 for entities and institutions.

The award's Board of Trustees includes of the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Asoumi (Bahrain) (Chairman), Member of the Arab Parliament, Dr. Talib Al-Hosani (Sultanate of Oman), Secretary-General of the Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Cultural Foundation, Abdulrahman Al-Babtain (Kuwait), and Deputy Secretary-General of the Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Cultural Foundation, Muhammad Abu Shawareb (Egypt).

It also includes Dr. Salem Khadada (Kuwait), Dr. Abdulaziz Khoja (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Saad Maslouh (Egypt), Dr. Faisal Al-Hafyan (Syria), and Dr. Muhammad Mishbal (Morocco). (end)

