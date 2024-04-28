Dubai Restaurant Week begins tomorrow! Unmissable Value at more than 60 Dining Destinations Citywide

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 April 2024 – Dubai Restaurant Week, a cherished fixture of the annual Dubai Food Festival calendar, kicks off on 26 April 2024, marking the start of a delectable 17-day journey filled with gastronomic delights, culinary innovation, and exceptional value. Running until 12 May, Dubai Restaurant Week invites diners to explore a diverse selection of menus at unbeatable value from more than 60 of Dubai's best known and best loved dining establishments.



Prepare to tantalise your taste buds with specially curated set menus, featuring a tempting two-course lunch priced at AED 125 as well as sumptuous three-course dinners at AED 250 per person. From upscale dining destinations to cosy local favourites, Dubai Restaurant Week celebrates the city's vibrant culinary scene in all its flavours.



Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said, “Dubai Food Festival continues to go from strength to strength, and we are excited to kick off this year's Dubai Restaurant Week with an even broader selection of restaurants taking part. This much-loved fixture on the city;s gastronomic calendar is an opportunity to showcase local favourites and fine-dining destinations at exceptional value, while highlighting the remarkable culinary diversity Dubai has to offer. Dubai Restaurant Week shines a spotlight on the city’s booming dining scene, and those talented chefs and culinary trailblazers who have played a role in establishing Dubai as a global destination for gastronomic excellence."



Participating restaurants include Cargo, Hillhouse Brasserie, Couqley French Restaurant, Somewhere Galleria, Rhodes W1, Toro Toro by Chef Richard Sandoval and Carna By Dario Cecchini, as well as eateries specialising in Emirati and Arabic cuisine such as Al Khaima, Al Nafoorah and Arabian Tea House. You can also enjoy extraordinary dining experiences at MICHELIN and Gault&Millau recognised restaurants as well as those featured in the 2024 Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list. These include 21Grams, Jun’s, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, ROKA and UCHI, to name just a few. The Green-MICHELIN awarded Lowe and BOCA will also be taking part, giving diners the chance to enjoy eco-friendly, sustainably-sourced fare.





