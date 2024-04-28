Veeam Extends #1 Market Share and is the Fastest Growing Top 5 Vendor Year-Over-Year in Data Replication and Protection Software Worldwide in 2H23

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE — April 26, 2024: Veeam® Software has been ranked the #1 global provider by International Data Corporation (IDC) in its latest IDC Semiannual Software Tracker, 2023H2 for Data Replication & Protection software. The tracker reports that Veeam, with a year-over-year growth rate (not adjusted for constant currency) of 15.9%, grew faster than the other top five vendors and the overall market average in 2H23. According to the tracker, Veeam’s revenue grew 16.7% sequentially over the first half of 2023.

“Veeam’s success is built on our innovation excellence, giving our customers the freedom to backup, protect and securely recover their data instantly, with minimal to no downtime, regardless of reasons – from ransomware attacks to natural disasters. This is critical for every organization,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “We breezed past $1.5 billion in ARR (annual recurring revenue) in FY2023, and this strong market out-performance is an outcome of our customers’ trust in our secure ransomware recovery solutions across every environment (physical, virtual, hybrid, cloud) and every app (on-premises, SaaS). At a time when cyber-attacks are endemic, every organization needs to protect their valuable business data with immutable backups and if the worst happens, they need to recover rapidly. This is how Veeam gives our customers peace of mind. I thank our 450,000 customers and our incredible partners for their support and trust, which has enabled us to continue to lead the market.”

Veeam recently launched Veeam Data Cloud which delivers the confidence and reliability of the industry’s leading backup and ransomware recovery platform with the ease and accessibility of a cloud service. Microsoft and Veeam have announced an extended strategic partnership to jointly develop AI innovation and co-sell Veeam Data Cloud.

In 2023H2, Veeam announced Veeam Data Platform 23H2 update, including Veeam Backup & Replication™ v12.1 release as well as Veeam ONE v12.1 and Veeam Recovery Orchestrator v7. With a focus on radical resilience, this release includes hundreds of new features and enhancements designed to not only protect enterprises’ most critical data, but to enable them with radical resilience to bounce forward from ransomware and cyber-attacks.





