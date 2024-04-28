Nissan appoints Al Sour as official Distributor in Federal Iraq

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (25 April 2024) – Nissan Motor Corporation has announced the appointment of Al Sour as its official and registered distributor in Federal Iraq. This appointment cements Al Sour’s commitment to provide Nissan's customers with outstanding products and services in the territory.



Al Sour, a reputed organization part of the Muhanad Group which was established in 1999, possess a wealth of experience in key business sectors including automotive and logistics. As a well-established player in the regional automotive industry, Al Sour’s extensive experience, coupled with their strong market presence, positions them as the ideal partner to uphold Nissan's promise of delivering innovation that excites. This strategic collaboration will commence with the establishment of several sales, service, and spare parts facilities across key cities, including Baghdad, Najaf, Mosul, and Zakho, as well as other cities. All Al Sour service center facilities will comprise the latest Nissan equipment, with certified technicians offering Nissan customers the best of customer experience in Federal Iraq.



Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI, said: “Our partnership with Al Sour in Federal Iraq marks an exciting new chapter for Nissan in the Middle East. Our shared values and long-term vision for the future of mobility are the foundation of this cooperative partnership of mutual trust. As a considerable and growing automotive market in the region, Iraq is part of our long-term growth strategy, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to address the specific needs of our valued customers by providing high-quality products and services that enrich their lives.”



Ahmad Musher, President and CEO, Al Sour, said, "We are honored to be appointed Nissan’s partner in Federal Iraq and are committed to delivering exceptional automotive experiences to our customers in the territory. Our showrooms, service centers and comprehensive operations in key cities will showcase Nissan's innovative lineup and ensure world-class service standards are delivered to all customers. We look forward to exceeding customer expectations, fostering trust, and contributing to Nissan's continued success in the vibrant market.”



Nissan continues to be a key automotive player in the Middle East, with a comprehensive line-up ranging from sedans to SUVs including the iconic Nissan Patrol. Through this new partnership, Nissan aims to work collaboratively with Al Sour to implement a comprehensive strategy, delivering innovative, customer-centric products and services that meet the evolving needs of a diverse customer base in the market.



Nissan’s sales, service, and spare parts facility is now open in Baghdad and Zakho with new facilities expected across Al Sour’s extensive network in key cities including Mosul and Najaf by the end of the year.





