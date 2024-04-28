Large Format Printer Market Size Rise At US$ 12.20 Billion, At A High CAGR Of 4.9% By 2031 | EPSON, HP, Xerox, Fujifilm, Roland

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)
-< />
The Large Format Printer Market Size was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.20 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2024-2031. The increasing demand for vibrant, customized visuals within the events industry fuels the remarkable expansion of the large format printer market.
The expanding use of large for4 printers across diverse industries is a testament to their value in a rapidly evolving business landscape.
Their ability to deliver high-impact, personalized images is changing the game in several sectors:
Textiles: Businesses in the textile industry leverage large format printers to produce everything from custom apparel to promotional wear, offering a powerful tool for brand differentiation. E-commerce & Retail: In the competitive worlds of e-commerce and retail, large format prints are essential. Compelling product images, captivating store displays, and visually striking packaging create a memorable customer experience and drive sales. In-plant Printing: Companies prioritize in-house printing solutions that offer cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and on-demand customization. Large format printers meet the growing need for high-quality signage, posters, and wall wraps produced within an organization's own facilities.
Download Free Sample Report of Large Format Printer Market @
Top Companies Featured in Large Format Printer Market Report:
EPSON Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Hewlett-Packard Konica Minolta Xerox Corporation Kyocera Corporation Roland Corporation Mutoh ARC Document Solutions GFA-GEVAERT Mimaki Engineering Lexmark Agfa-Gevaert Durst Phototechnik DILLI Illustrate SwissQprint Canon Inc. Ricoh
The large format printer industry is buzzing with innovation, as evidenced by these recent developments:
In May 2023, HP Development Company, L.P. unveiled its versatile HP Latex R2000 Plus Printer, capable of handling both rigid and flexible materials. This printer opens up new possibilities in thermoforming, short-run packaging, and multi-substrate signage. In February 2023, MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO., LTD. launched the TxF150-75, an inkjet printer designed for DTF (direct-to-film) print transfer sheets with a generous printing width of 80 cm. In January 2023, bringing large-format printing to a wider audience, Canon Inc. introduced the compact imagePROGRAF TC-20, ideal for home offices and smaller workspaces. In January 2023, Seiko Epson Corporation enhanced the dye-sublimation market with its 44-inch SureColor F6470 and SureColor F6470H printers, offering speed and top-quality output for everything from promotional products to soft signage.
Market Analysis
While the rise of digital media may slightly decrease demand for large format printers in certain areas like traditional advertising, the overall market trajectory remains positive. The cost of large format advertising and its limitations in dynamic content pose a challenge, yet opportunities abound for innovation and adaptation by market players. Businesses will continue to prioritize customization, visual impact, and adaptable printing solutions, ensuring steady growth within the large format printer market.
Large Format Printer Industry Segmentation as Follows:
BY INK TYPE
Solvent Aqueous UV cured Dye Sublimation Latex
BY OFFERING
Printers After-sales Services RIP Software
BY TECHNOLOGY
Ink-based Technology Toner-based Technology
By Application
Décor Apparel and Textile Signage and Advertising CAD and Technical Printing
BY PRINT WIDTH
17”-24” 24”-36” 36”-44” 44”-60” 60”-72” 72” and above
Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @
The decor segment dominates the application segment of Large Format Printer Market
The decor segment is expected to show dominance during the forecast period due to the demand for high-quality, customizable prints for interior design and visual presentations.
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has a mixed impact on the large format printer market. Supply chain disruptions and increased raw material costs present challenges for manufacturers. However, the conflict may also create new opportunities for large format printing in areas such as the production of maps, informational materials, and signage for military or humanitarian purposes.
Large Format Printer Market Size and Growth Report
The Asia Pacific region led the Large Format Printer Market
The dominance of Asia Pacific is attributed to its rapidly growing economies, surging demand from the textile and apparel sectors, a flourishing design and advertising industry, and the presence of major printer manufacturers driving innovation and competition.
Key Takeaways from the Large Format Printer Market Study
Modern large format printers are designed to be more energy-efficient, reducing their carbon footprint and lowering operating costs. Example: HP Latex printers use water-based inks and have energy-saving features. Printers are continuously pushing the boundaries of resolution for detailed, photographic-quality images. Example: Some large format printers can achieve resolutions exceeding 1200 dpi for precise detail. Growing Direct-to-Fabric Printing (DTF) trend allows direct printing on textiles, revolutionizing the industry with greater flexibility and design options. Example: The Mimaki TxF150-75 is a specialized DTF printer Manufacturers are incorporating recycled materials into printer components and developing more sustainable packaging. Example: Some Canon imagePROGRAF models use recycled plastics in their construction.
Major Key Points from Table of Content
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter's 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Large Format Printer Market Segmentation, By Ink Type
9. Large Format Printer Market Segmentation, By Offering
10. Large Format Printer Market Segmentation, By Technology
11. Large Format Printer Market Segmentation, By Application
12. Large Format Printer Market Segmentation, By Print Width
13. Regional Analysis
14. Company Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. USE Cases and Best Practices
17. Conclusion
Continued....
Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @
About Us:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
...
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)
MENAFN28042024005025011514ID1108147731
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.