Large Format Printer Market Size Rise At US$ 12.20 Billion, At A High CAGR Of 4.9% By 2031 | EPSON, HP, Xerox, Fujifilm, Roland

The Large Format Printer Market Size was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.20 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2024-2031. The increasing demand for vibrant, customized visuals within the events industry fuels the remarkable expansion of the large format printer market.

The expanding use of large for4 printers across diverse industries is a testament to their value in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Their ability to deliver high-impact, personalized images is changing the game in several sectors:



Textiles: Businesses in the textile industry leverage large format printers to produce everything from custom apparel to promotional wear, offering a powerful tool for brand differentiation.

E-commerce & Retail: In the competitive worlds of e-commerce and retail, large format prints are essential. Compelling product images, captivating store displays, and visually striking packaging create a memorable customer experience and drive sales. In-plant Printing: Companies prioritize in-house printing solutions that offer cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and on-demand customization. Large format printers meet the growing need for high-quality signage, posters, and wall wraps produced within an organization's own facilities.

The large format printer industry is buzzing with innovation, as evidenced by these recent developments:



In May 2023, HP Development Company, L.P. unveiled its versatile HP Latex R2000 Plus Printer, capable of handling both rigid and flexible materials. This printer opens up new possibilities in thermoforming, short-run packaging, and multi-substrate signage.

In February 2023, MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO., LTD. launched the TxF150-75, an inkjet printer designed for DTF (direct-to-film) print transfer sheets with a generous printing width of 80 cm.

In January 2023, bringing large-format printing to a wider audience, Canon Inc. introduced the compact imagePROGRAF TC-20, ideal for home offices and smaller workspaces. In January 2023, Seiko Epson Corporation enhanced the dye-sublimation market with its 44-inch SureColor F6470 and SureColor F6470H printers, offering speed and top-quality output for everything from promotional products to soft signage.

Market Analysis

While the rise of digital media may slightly decrease demand for large format printers in certain areas like traditional advertising, the overall market trajectory remains positive. The cost of large format advertising and its limitations in dynamic content pose a challenge, yet opportunities abound for innovation and adaptation by market players. Businesses will continue to prioritize customization, visual impact, and adaptable printing solutions, ensuring steady growth within the large format printer market.

Large Format Printer Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY INK TYPE



Solvent

Aqueous

UV cured

Dye Sublimation Latex

BY OFFERING



Printers

After-sales Services RIP Software

BY TECHNOLOGY



Ink-based Technology Toner-based Technology

By Application



Décor

Apparel and Textile

Signage and Advertising CAD and Technical Printing

BY PRINT WIDTH



17”-24”

24”-36”

36”-44”

44”-60”

60”-72” 72” and above

The decor segment dominates the application segment of Large Format Printer Market

The decor segment is expected to show dominance during the forecast period due to the demand for high-quality, customizable prints for interior design and visual presentations.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has a mixed impact on the large format printer market. Supply chain disruptions and increased raw material costs present challenges for manufacturers. However, the conflict may also create new opportunities for large format printing in areas such as the production of maps, informational materials, and signage for military or humanitarian purposes.

The Asia Pacific region led the Large Format Printer Market

The dominance of Asia Pacific is attributed to its rapidly growing economies, surging demand from the textile and apparel sectors, a flourishing design and advertising industry, and the presence of major printer manufacturers driving innovation and competition.

Key Takeaways from the Large Format Printer Market Study



Modern large format printers are designed to be more energy-efficient, reducing their carbon footprint and lowering operating costs. Example: HP Latex printers use water-based inks and have energy-saving features.

Printers are continuously pushing the boundaries of resolution for detailed, photographic-quality images. Example: Some large format printers can achieve resolutions exceeding 1200 dpi for precise detail.

Growing Direct-to-Fabric Printing (DTF) trend allows direct printing on textiles, revolutionizing the industry with greater flexibility and design options. Example: The Mimaki TxF150-75 is a specialized DTF printer Manufacturers are incorporating recycled materials into printer components and developing more sustainable packaging. Example: Some Canon imagePROGRAF models use recycled plastics in their construction.

Major Key Points from Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Large Format Printer Market Segmentation, By Ink Type

9. Large Format Printer Market Segmentation, By Offering

10. Large Format Printer Market Segmentation, By Technology

11. Large Format Printer Market Segmentation, By Application

12. Large Format Printer Market Segmentation, By Print Width

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. USE Cases and Best Practices

17. Conclusion

Continued....

