Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Towards US$ 15.89 Bn By 2030 | Rising Mental Health Awareness And New Therapeutic Options Driving Market Growth

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The global anxiety disorder treatment market size is projected to grow from $12 billion in 2022 to $15.89 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.95% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, according to a new market research study by SNS Insider

Key factors driving the expansion of the anxiety disorder treatment market include:



Rising Prevalence of Anxiety Disorders: The prevalence of anxiety disorders is on the rise globally, attributed to various socio-economic factors, lifestyle changes, and heightened stress levels in modern society.

Advancements in Treatment Modalities: Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the introduction of innovative treatment modalities, including pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, and non-pharmacological interventions, catering to diverse patient needs.

Increasing Mental Health Awareness: Heightened awareness and advocacy surrounding mental health issues have encouraged individuals to seek timely diagnosis and treatment for anxiety disorders, fostering market growth.

Government Initiatives and Support: Government initiatives aimed at promoting mental health awareness, reducing stigma, and improving access to mental health services have bolstered market expansion efforts. Technological Innovations: Technological advancements, such as telemedicine and digital therapeutics, have revolutionized the delivery of anxiety disorder treatments, enhancing accessibility and convenience for patients.

Get Free Sample Report of Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market @

Key Takeaways from the Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Study:



Increasing prevalence of anxiety disorders due to lifestyle changes, rising stress levels, and growing awareness about mental health conditions are major growth drivers

The antidepressants drug class accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by their widespread usage as first-line treatment

North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to high healthcare spending, better access to mental healthcare services, and presence of key pharmaceutical companies Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2023-2030 due to increasing investments in mental healthcare infrastructure and rising patient population

Regional Analysis:



North America (38.7% revenue share in 2022): Largest market propelled by high treatment rates and availability of advanced medications

Europe (31.4%): Growing adoption of psychotherapy, expansion of mental health programs aiding market growth Asia Pacific (17.3%): Rapidly growing market driven by increasing awareness, improving healthcare access, and rising disposable incomes

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Key Developments in the Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market:



In 2023, Pfizer received FDA approval for a novel anti-anxiety drug, expanding treatment options for patients with generalized anxiety disorder

Sage Therapeutics and Biogen partnered in 2022 to develop and commercialize an innovative therapy targeting the GABA receptor for anxiety disorders Launch of digital therapeutics and technology-enabled solutions like mobile apps and virtual reality programs for anxiety management

Competitive Landscape:

The anxiety disorder treatment market is moderately consolidated with players like Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Allergan (AbbVie), Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Takeda accounting for a significant market share. Other key players operating in the market include Lundbeck, Sage Therapeutics, Biogen, and Relmada Therapeutics among others. Strategic collaborations, new drug launches, and expansion into emerging markets are the go-to strategies for market players.

Download Sample Report of Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market

List of Anxiety Disorder Treatment Companies Profiled in Report:



Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

Allergan

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Type



Antidepressants

Anxiolytics

Antipsychotics Others

By Disorder type



Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Panic Disorder

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Social Anxiety Disorder

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Buy Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market report @

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,

Email,

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),

Website: