DIWAN-KUWAIT-AMIR-HONORING

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait Amir to sponsor honoring of excellent teachers Monday KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is scheduled to sponsor and attend the honoring ceremony of distinguished teachers and schools marking the World Teachers' Day for the scholastic year 2022-2023 early on Monday. The ceremony will be held at the Theater of the Late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Abdullah Al-Salem University in Shuwaikh district. (end) tib

