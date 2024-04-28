Japan, Turkey sign loan agreement for earthquake reconstruction efforts

(MENAFN) On Friday, an official statement announced that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Turkey have entered into a loan agreement totaling 60 billion Japanese yen (equivalent to USD380 million) for the reconstruction of areas in Turkey affected by the earthquakes that occurred in February 2023.



The loan is going to assist in paying for "reconstruction and construction of municipal infrastructures, procurement of ambulances and reconstruction and construction of ambulance stations, reconstruction and construction of rural housing and village infrastructure,” the Japanese agency noted.



"Japan, an earthquake country like Turkey, has a strong sympathy for those affected by the earthquakes that occurred in February 2023. Following the earthquake, JICA provided a range of support, from sending search and rescue and medical teams to sharing information based on Japan's past earthquake experiences,” it further mentioned.



The statement highlighted that the agency had entered into a loan agreement with the Turkish Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB) in December of the previous year. This agreement aimed to provide a 20 billion Japanese yen loan specifically directed towards supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) located in areas affected by the earthquakes.



It emphasized that through backing for infrastructure, housing, as well as health for the area's people, they "hope to contribute to the rapid recovery and reconstruction of the regions."

