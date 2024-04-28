Ukraine Will Be Able To Stabilize Frontlines In Coming Months - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces will be able to stabilize the frontlines in the coming months amid an ongoing Russian offensive.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine is very likely to stabilize the frontlines in the coming months and may be able to begin limited counteroffensive operations in late 2024 or early 2025," the report said.

According to ISW analysts, Russian forces still suffer from widespread tactical failures, and Ukrainian forces will still be able to exploit those failures as long as the Russian military command continues to struggle with internalizing and disseminating adaptations at the tactical level.

"Ukraine will be able to neutralize many of the materiel constraints it currently faces in the coming weeks and is taking steps to alleviate its manpower challenges in the coming months, but Russia will continue to pursue its own advantages as Ukrainian capabilities improve," the report reads.

ISW analysts said that well-provisioned Ukrainian forces would likely be able to prevent operationally significant Russian advances during Russia's expected summer offensive effort.

"Russian forces will nevertheless leverage select advantages and adaptations to pose a significant threat to Ukraine this summer," ISW said.