Indian antagonist chief gets freed from prison on bail to campaign in election

(MENAFN) India's Supreme Court issued a landmark decision on Friday, granting interim bail to Delhi's Chief Minister and opposition leader, Arvind Kejriwal, amid ongoing corruption charges. Kejriwal, who leads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had been detained in March, just weeks ahead of the parliamentary election which commenced on April 19. Following the court's ruling, Kejriwal emerged from Delhi's Tihar jail, flanked by supporters, ready to resume his campaign activities.



The interim bail, effective until June 1, coinciding with the final day of polling, allows Kejriwal to actively participate in the general election campaign. However, the Supreme Court imposed a series of stringent restrictions on him. He is prohibited from accessing the chief minister's office or the Delhi Secretariat, and is barred from signing any official documents without clearance from the lieutenant governor of Delhi. Moreover, he is required to return to custody on June 2, following the conclusion of the election.



Despite his detention for the past 50 days, Kejriwal continues to serve as the chief minister of the national capital, Delhi, which holds a unique status under the Indian constitution, with its own elected legislative assembly and government. The AAP party has affirmed its stance that Kejriwal will not resign from his position, emphasizing that he has not been convicted of any wrongdoing.



In its ruling, the Supreme Court acknowledged the gravity of the accusations against Kejriwal but noted that he has not been found guilty, lacks any prior criminal record, and poses no threat to society. The court underscored the complexity of the case, indicating its inability to render a verdict on Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest.



The decision to grant interim bail to Kejriwal carries significant implications for India's political landscape, particularly amidst the ongoing parliamentary election. As Kejriwal resumes his campaign activities, the nation awaits the outcome of this high-profile legal battle, which could have far-reaching repercussions for both the AAP and the broader political arena in India.

