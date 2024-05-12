'Each Match Will Be A Spectacle Of Skill And Strategy', Says Shahid Afridi As World Championship Of Legends Takes Centre Stage

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) As the inaugural World Championship of Legends (WCL) commences at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground from July 3, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi emphasised his team Pakistan Champions' readiness for the challenge.

Approved by the England Cricket Board, the league boasts an impressive roster including iconic figures such as Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, and Ben Cutting from Australia; Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina from India; Jacques Kallis and Herschelle Gibbs from South Africa; Ravi Bopara, Kevin Pietersen, and Ian Bell from England; and Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, and Samuel Badree from the West Indies.

Adding to the excitement, Team Pakistan Champions, led by former Pakistan World Cup-winning T20 captain Younis Khan and Afridi, is set to make its mark on the global stage. With an ensemble of Pakistani cricketing talent, the team promises a riveting display of prowess and passion.

"With the legends of the game converging, each match will be a spectacle of skill and strategy. We are poised to bring our A-game and leave an indelible mark on the WCL, said Afridi.

Younis, former T20 World Cup-winning captain, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the league's significance in reigniting the passion for cricket worldwide. "It's more than just cricket; it's about passion and legacy. We are here to compete and inspire fans across the globe."

Behind Team Pakistan Champions stands Kamil Khan, an entrepreneur esteemed in the cricketing community worldwide. He underscores the league's importance and the team's role in it. "The WCL transcends mere competition; it's a celebration of cricket's greatest talents. We are honored to represent Pakistan and share our pride through our official merchandise."