How India plans on taking control over last frontier

(MENAFN) The awe and wonder were palpable as Elizabeth Rani, a resident of the quaint fishing hamlet of Manapad in Tamil Nadu, recounted her experience witnessing the flight of a Rohini-RH 200 sounding rocket. From her hilltop shack, where she serves spicy fish curry and other seafood delights to tourists, Rani observed the spectacle of the 12-foot vehicle streaking across the sky, propelled by orange-red flames. The rocket's launch marked a significant milestone for India, heralding the inauguration of the country's second spaceport at Kulasai, located just 5 kilometers from Manapad.



Nestled in the 'deep south' of Tamil Nadu, Kulasai now stands as a symbol of India's burgeoning ambitions in space exploration, complementing the renowned Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) at Sriharikota. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 28, 2024, remotely unveiled the foundation stone for the new launch complex, signaling the nation's commitment to advancing its space capabilities.



The construction of the Kulasai spaceport, slated for completion within two years at a cost of Rs 9.86 billion (USD116 million), represents a pivotal step in India's quest to assert itself as a leading player in space technology. The ambitious endeavor forms part of a comprehensive agenda aimed at propelling India to the forefront of space exploration, encompassing a diverse range of initiatives and endeavors.



From launching sounding rockets to nurturing a cadre of Russian-trained astronauts for the landmark Gaganyaan mission, India's journey into space epitomizes a blend of tradition and innovation. With the Kulasai spaceport poised to become a hub of scientific inquiry and technological innovation, India embarks on a quest to conquer the final frontier, shaping the future of space exploration for generations to come.

