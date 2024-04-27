War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 59 Attacks In Five Sectors On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 59 enemy attacks in five sectors of the frontline on Saturday, most of them on the Avdiivka axis.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Saturday, April 27, Ukrinform reports.

In total, 71 combat engagements occurred on the front lines throughout the day, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian aircraft struck 16 areas where Russian troops were concentrated.

Ukraine's air defense destroyed a Kh-59 guided aerial missile of the invaders.

During the day, the Russian army carried out 31 missile strikes, 46 air strikes and 23 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and populated areas.