Hyundai Motor Group Aims To Expand Annual Production Capacity In India

South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its ambitious plans to significantly expand its annual production capacity across the Hyundai and Kia brands in India to 1.5 million units.

This strategic move forms part of the company's mid-to-long-term strategy in the country.

During his visit to India on Tuesday, Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) Executive Chair Euisun Chung outlined the company's vision for the Indian market.

Chung emphasised the automaker's plans to roll out more electric vehicles (EVs) while leveraging India as an export hub for neighboring countries.

As part of its expansion plans, HMG is establishing a combined annual production system of 1.5 million vehicle units for Hyundai Motor India and Kia India. This will be achieved through a multi-pronged approach.

Firstly, Hyundai Motor India will commence operations at its newly acquired Pune plant, previously owned by General Motors, in the second half of 2024.

Improvements are underway at the facility to transform it into a production hub capable of building more than 200,000 units annually.

Secondly, when combined with the existing production capacity of 824,000 units at the Chennai plant, Hyundai Motor will have an annual production capacity exceeding 1 million units in India.

Additionally, Kia India's yearly production capacity will be expanded to 431,000 units within the first half of this year.

"Combined together, Hyundai Motor Group will have the ability to produce approximately 1.5 million units annually in India," the company stated.

Furthermore, the group plans to expand its EV lineup and create an EV ecosystem to accelerate customer adoption and expand charging infrastructure in the country.

