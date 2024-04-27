Kuwait Ambassador: Amir's Participation In Forum Depicts His Keenness To Partake

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 27 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said the participation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in the World Economic Forum would mirror his keenness on partaking in summits, conventions and international forums hosted by the Kingdom.

In a statement to KUNA on the occasion of His Highness the Amir's visit to the kingdom due to begin on Sunday, the ambassador affirmed that His Highness the Amir's participation in the forum would affirm Kuwait's role and its keenness on supporting all initiatives designed to enhance international cooperation to attain economic prosperity for the whole world.

Sheikh Sabah Nasser affirmed significance of the forum which would draw more than 1,000 participants including heads of state and economic experts from various corners of the world to study challenges facing the global economy and find solutions to the economic issues.

He stressed the necessity of coordinating global efforts to attain economic stability in the Middle East, currently witnessing conflicts.

He lauded the Kingdom's great role and noticeable efforts for hosting international meetings, along with the approach to attain peace prosperity and security for the region and the world. (end)

kns









MENAFN27042024000071011013ID1108146128