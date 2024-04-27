Lithuanian FM Protests Minsk Over Reports Of Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs protested to Belarus in connection with the reports of the Belarusian authorities about an allegedly planned drone attack from Lithuania.
This was reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT , Ukrinform reports.
The note of protest was handed over to Charge d'Affaires of Belarus Yaroslav Khmyl, who was summoned to the Lithuania Foreign Ministry. Read also: Lithua
nia hands over M577 APCs to Ukrain
On Thursday, April 25, the head of the KGB of Belarus, Ivan Tertel, said that Belarusian security forces "prevented drone strikes from Lithuania on objects in Minsk."
As reported, the Lithuanian Armed Forces denied such reports by the Belarusian State Security Committee, calling them "disinformation" and "nonsense."
Photo: LRT
