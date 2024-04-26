Do Americans Support The Government's Tiktok Ban?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Talker Staff



NEWS COPY

Forty-two percent of Americans support the U.S. government's TikTok ban, according to new research .

The survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by Talker Research , found that only 23% of all those polled are against it, while 31% have no real opinion on the matter.

Interestingly, while 42% of Gen Z and 35% of millennial respondents reported that they regularly use the app, 36% and 40%, respectively, support the ban.

This research was conducted just before President Biden officially signed the bill , which gives TikTok's parent company ByteDance nine months to arrange a sale of the platform or face a ban in the United States.

Only one in four (25%) of the respondents said they would be impacted by the bill passing, with 45% saying it would not impact them at all.

In fact, 39% said they would be“very” unimpacted if the TikTok ban were to go through - well over half (58%) reported that they don't use the app at all.

Of parents polled, 47% expressed worry over their children using TikTok, with 21% finding the prospect of their child using the app“very” worrying

The top concern was found to be the possibility of their child seeing inappropriate or disturbing content (58%), followed by worries that they might become too obsessed with it (51%).

Forty-four percent expressed concerns about data privacy, and 43% said they were worried their child might be subject to cyberbullying.

Alongside those, worrying about what they're posting and sharing (39%), who they are meeting/engaging with (38%), and it shortening their attention spans (29%) all topped the list.

Only one in five parents said that their child using TikTok was not a concerning issue.

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR) . Data was collected from April 3 to April 8, 2024. The margin of error is +/- 2.2 points with 95% confidence.