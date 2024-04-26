Lebanese Resistance Respond To Deadly Israeli Airstrikes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 26 (KUNA) - Two members of the Lebanese Islamic resistance were killed in a drone attack by the Israeli occupation forces on car on Maidoun-Sraira road in the West Beqaa district, south Lebanon, on Friday.

Other Israeli air raids and artillery attacks targeted the southern towns of Kfar Kila, Shibaa Farms, Kfar Shuba, Tir Harfa, Aita Al-Shaab, Houla, and Al-Dhahira, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

The attacks destroyed two homes completely and damaged more than 35 others.

In response, the Islamic Resistance said its fighters launched missile and artillery attacks on the Israeli military posts in the occupied Lebanese villages of Ruwaisat al-Alam Kafr Shouba.

Two Israeli vehicles were destroyed in the attacks which came in support of, and in solidarity with, the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Resistance. (end)

kbs









