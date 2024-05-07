King Meets World Bank President In DC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah met with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga on in Washington, DC, on Monday, and discussed means of enhancing economic and development cooperation.

The meeting covered Jordan's efforts in economic and public sector modernisation, with His Majesty expressing appreciation of the World Bank's support for Jordan in implementing the Economic Modernisation Vision's programmes, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King thanked the World Bank for supporting water projects in Jordan, especially the Aqaba Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project.

His Majesty highlighted the World Bank's important role in supporting public-private partnership projects, in addition to transportation and energy projects, the statement said.



Discussions also covered the economic repercussions of the ongoing Gaza war on Jordan.

For his part, World Bank Group president commended Jordan's economic modernisation efforts, and what has been achieved so far within the vision's timeframe, according to the statement.



Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Jordan's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar attended the meeting.