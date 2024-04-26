Srinagar Boat Tragedy: Minor Boy's Body Retrieved Near Old Zero Bridge After 11 Days

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The body of a minor boy, who drowned after a boat capsized in river Jhelum in Gandabal area of Srinagar 11 days ago, was retrieved from the river on Friday afternoon near Raj Bagh, officials said.
An official said that the body of the boy was retrieved near Old Zero bridge near Rajbagh area of Srinagar.ADVERTISEMENT
Six people died, while three were missing after a boat capsized near Gandbal area on April 16.
The official said that the body has been shifted to SMHS Srinagar for medico-legal formalities.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Srinagar Boat Tragedy: 10 Days On, No Sign of Missing Gandabal's Desperate Mothers Join Unequipped Search Teams to Find Their Loved Ones
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN26042024000215011059ID1108144653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.