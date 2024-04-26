               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Srinagar Boat Tragedy: Minor Boy's Body Retrieved Near Old Zero Bridge After 11 Days


4/26/2024 3:26:40 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The body of a minor boy, who drowned after a boat capsized in river Jhelum in Gandabal area of Srinagar 11 days ago, was retrieved from the river on Friday afternoon near Raj Bagh, officials said.

An official said that the body of the boy was retrieved near Old Zero bridge near Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

Six people died, while three were missing after a boat capsized near Gandbal area on April 16.

The official said that the body has been shifted to SMHS Srinagar for medico-legal formalities.

