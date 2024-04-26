Heydar Aliyev Foundation Signs Mou With Turkiye's Zero Waste Foundation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 26, a meeting was held with the Zero Waste Foundationof Turkiye at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AnarAlekbarov, spoke about the activities of the Foundation headed bythe First Lady of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, and the implementedprojects.

Stating that one of the priority areas of the Heydar AliyevFoundation, which was established on May 10, 2004 and has completed20 years of activity this year, is projects on environmentalprotection, Anar Alakbarov drew attention to the measuresimplemented and planned by the Foundation in this direction.

At the meeting, it was mentioned that this year Azerbaijan willhost an important international event such as COP29, that ourcountry joined the fight against global climate change by becominga party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, that thePresident of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared ourterritories freed from occupation a "Green Energy" zone, that thoseterritories It was announced that it is planned to become a "Netzero emission" zone by 2050. It was noted that the Heydar AliyevFoundation provides important support to the work carried out inthis field in our country with its projects in the direction ofenvironmental protection.

Samed Ağırbaş, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the FirstLady of the Republic of Turkey, Amina Erdogan, and Gökhan Cangi,Assistant to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of theFoundation, said that the main goal of the institution theyrepresent is the protection of the environment and human health,and special attention is paid to issues such as the promotion ofwaste water reuse and recycling. they noted the importance theyattach and the projects implemented in this direction.

At the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed betweenthe Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Zero Waste Foundation withinthe framework of COP29, as well as cooperation in the field ofenvironmental protection, promotion of cultural exchange andprotection of cultural heritage.