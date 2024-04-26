Shelling Of Bilopillia In Sumy Region: Three Injured Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prosecutor's Office reported three injured after the Russian shelling in Bilopillia, two women were killed.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on April 26, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. for two hours, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of Bilopillia, Sumy district. As a result of the aggressor's attack, two civilian women aged 77 and 69 were killed. Three more women were wounded,” the statement said.

It is noted that a high-rise building and private houses were damaged.

Russian invaders drop two aerial bombs on industrial site in

Also, at about 11:00 a.m., the Russians launched an airstrike on an industrial facility in Sumy, using two guided aerial bombs.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).