Shmyhal Meets With Latvia's New Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO, as well as the strengthening of sanctions and the confiscation of Russian assets with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook .

"I welcome newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Baiba Braže to Kyiv. We appreciate that her first visit in this position is to Ukraine," the Prime Minister emphasized.

The parties focused on the issue of toughening sanctions and confiscation of Russian assets.

"We are grateful to Latvia for the first cases in this direction - the nationalization of the House of Moscow in Riga," Shmyhal said.

Latvia, Ukraine to boost drone production

According to the Prime Minister, they also discussed the continuation of military support for Ukraine.

The parties have agreed that Latvia, in coordination with Ukraine, will continue to cooperate with its partners on these important issues.

They also discussed infrastructure and logistics issues, including the Rail Baltica project.

Shmyhal thanked for supporting the Ukrainian President's Peace Formula and expressed his sincere gratitude to the Latvian government and people for the high level of support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

As Ukrinform reported, Latvia will provide Ukraine with a 250 MW generator and will jointly increase the production of drones.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook