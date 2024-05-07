Israeli Security Operation Near Rafah Crossing To End Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, May 7 (IANS) Egypt has told Palestine that Israel's security operation in the vicinity of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing will end on Tuesday, a top official told the media.

"Egypt has inquired about the Israeli incursion in the vicinity of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, the only link between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, and Israel responded that the operation will end on Tuesday morning," a source said on condition of anonymity.

He added that Israel will not break into the crossing or control it.

The Al-Aqsa TV channel of Hamas reported that Israeli tanks stood at a close distance from the crossing in southern Gaza.

"Three Israeli tanks are positioned 200 metre far from the crossing and bombarded the crossing wall. Meanwhile, sounds of firing and strikes were heard near the crossing," the TV report added.

Egypt will host a new round of talks with Hamas and Israel on Tuesday over the implementation of a three-stage ceasefire deal based on an Egyptian proposal that was agreed upon by the Hamas side.