Norwest Venture Partners Raises $3 Billion Fund To Invest In Early Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 26 (KNN) Norwest Venture Partners, a prominent venture capital firm that has backed successful startups like Swiggy, OfBusiness, and Amagi, has raised a new USD 3 billion fund to invest in early and growth-stage startups.

The fund will target companies in the United States, India, and Israel across several sectors including enterprise, consumer, and healthcare technology.

With this latest fund, Norwest now manages over USD 15.5 billion in total capital. Its current active portfolio in India includes 26 companies.

"Our diversified strategy allows us to support founders at every stage," said Jeff Crowe, Norwest's senior managing partner. The firm invests between USD 10 - USD 100 million in early to growth stage rounds, reported moneycontrol.

In India, Norwest has also invested in leading financial services firms like Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Cholamandalam Investment.

The new fund continues Norwest's global multi-stage, multi-sector approach to venture investing. With offices in Menlo Park, San Francisco, Mumbai, and Tel Aviv, the firm focuses on innovative startups in North America, India, and Israel markets.

With over 60 years of experience, Norwest now manages a portfolio of over 230 venture and growth equity companies globally from its headquarters in California and offices in India and Israel.

(KNN Bureau)