               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Munawar Faruqui Opens Up On His Track 'Dhandho' And Its Themes Of Money And Power


5/7/2024 6:15:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 7 (IANS) Singer-comic artiste Munawar Faruqui, who has announced his new song 'Dhandho', said that the song explores the themes of money and power.

In collaboration with rapper Spectra, Munawar crafted the track with a lyrical structure showcasing street-style rap.

Talking about the song, Munawar said: " 'Dhandho' is a Gujarati word which means business, so we have explored themes of money and power in our song. Reuniting with Spectra after four years, we have infused it with street-style rap, bold lyrics, and underground hip-hop."

"Teaming up with Sez On The Beat and Spectra was an incredible experience. I'm excited to finally release this song, it's my first since 'Bigg Boss 17', so it's even more special. Can't wait for everyone to experience it," he added.

'Dhandho' will hit the airwaves on May 10.

MENAFN07052024000231011071ID1108182336


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search