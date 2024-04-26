Biomednewsbreaks - Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Featured In Latest Bell2bell Podcast Release

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a leading biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for neurological disorders, was featured in the latest episode of

to discuss the urgent request for medical assistance from Malawi and PaxMedica's swift response. The podcast shed light on PaxMedica's commitment to addressing the critical shortage of medications required to combat the life-threatening sleeping sickness crisis in Malawi, with Weisman highlighting the pressing need for IV suramin (PAX-101), a crucial medication in treating Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense Human African trypanosomiasis (“TBr HAT”), and PaxMedica's immediate action plan to aid. Lemerani shared insights into the challenges faced by healthcare professionals in Malawi and expressed gratitude for PaxMedica's support in this dire situation.

About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders. Its comprehensive portfolio encompasses a spectrum of conditions, including neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”), as well as other critical areas within the neurology field. The company also intends to provide the rest of the world with an additional, reliable source of suramin, the accepted standard of care for stage 1 Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense. PaxMedica is dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of its pioneering program, PAX-101, an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of its efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD treatment solutions. The company's ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions. To learn more about PaxMedica and its transformative work, visit

The latest news and updates relating to PXMD are available in the company's newsroom



