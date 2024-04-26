Monkey Man LEAKED: Dev Patel-Sobhita’S Controversial Movie OUT On Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers And Other Sites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Monkey Man: Dev Patel-Sobhita

Dhulipala's

film is currently available in India on Torrent platforms amid a delay in release in India. It is to

be noted

that Monkey Man premiered in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland on April 5.



Since Dev Patel announced his film Monkey Man, Indian fans have been excited to see it on the big screen.

However, for the past few days, the Censor Board of India has blocked the film, leaving fans heartbroken.



Well, the impatient audience has resorted to watching pirated versions of the movie, which have

become

widespread on the internet, despite several delays in the

film's

theatrical premiere. The Indian audience not only watches but also reviews the pirated version of the film.



According to the Free Press Journal, the film starring Dev Patel and Shobita Dhulipala has

been stalled

at

India's

Censor Board for quite some time.

According to sources, the CBFC has been hesitant to release the picture in India due to concerns over the

film's

"excessive violence"

and its potential to offend Indian religious feelings. They are also apprehensive about distributing the film in India before

of

the Lok Sabha elections, considering it is based on the Lord Hanuman tale and has political elements.



According to the media organisation, fans in India have discovered a means to see the film.

The torrent URL for the

film's

unauthorised version is being spread online,

despite the

show's

creators imploring fans to stop piracy.

Netizens are circulating copies of Monkey Man online. If rumours are to be accepted, this will undoubtedly

have an impact on

the

film's

box-office performance when it is released in India.



It should be mentioned

that

Monkey Man debuted in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Ireland on April 5.



The film would

be distributed

in India via the OTT platform Netflix, but they dropped out at the last minute due to its contentious setting.

