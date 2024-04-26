Monkey Man LEAKED: Dev Patel-Sobhita’S Controversial Movie OUT On Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers And Other Sites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Monkey Man: Dev Patel-Sobhita
Dhulipala's
film is currently available in India on Torrent platforms amid a delay in release in India. It is to
be noted
that Monkey Man premiered in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland on April 5.
Since Dev Patel announced his film Monkey Man, Indian fans have been excited to see it on the big screen.
However, for the past few days, the Censor Board of India has blocked the film, leaving fans heartbroken.
Well, the impatient audience has resorted to watching pirated versions of the movie, which have
become
widespread on the internet, despite several delays in the
film's
theatrical premiere. The Indian audience not only watches but also reviews the pirated version of the film.
According to the Free Press Journal, the film starring Dev Patel and Shobita Dhulipala has
been stalled
at
India's
Censor Board for quite some time.
According to sources, the CBFC has been hesitant to release the picture in India due to concerns over the
film's
"excessive violence"
and its potential to offend Indian religious feelings. They are also apprehensive about distributing the film in India before
of
the Lok Sabha elections, considering it is based on the Lord Hanuman tale and has political elements.
According to the media organisation, fans in India have discovered a means to see the film.
The torrent URL for the
film's
unauthorised version is being spread online,
despite the
show's
creators imploring fans to stop piracy.
Netizens are circulating copies of Monkey Man online. If rumours are to be accepted, this will undoubtedly
have an impact on
the
film's
box-office performance when it is released in India.
It should be mentioned
that
The film would
be distributed
in India via the OTT platform Netflix, but they dropped out at the last minute due to its contentious setting.
