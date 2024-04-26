Oru Nodi REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Taman Kumar’S Thriller Worth Your Money? Read This And Decide

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Oru Nodi Review:
This Friday, the Tamil box office will witness an unusual box office duel, and the crowd
is
unable to
remain quiet.
We're
talking about
the fight between
Vishal's
Rathnam and Taman
Kumar's
Oru Nodi.
Vishal's
Rathnam is an action thriller, whereas Oru Nodi is a criminal investigative thriller. Mani Varman makes his directorial debut.
Taman Kumar plays a detective in Oru Nodi,
who is
assigned to investigate a missing person
case.
However, the evidence reveals hazy facts about homicides.
The film also stars Vela Ramamurthy, Sri Ranjani, Gajaraj, Pazha Karuppaiah, and Karupu Nambiar in prominent parts.
Needless to say,
Oru Nodi is one of the
year's
most anticipated releases. As fans eagerly await the debut of Oru Nodi, we have received the first review.
Oru
Nodi's
First Review Sugumar Srinivasan tweeted that the film is intriguing. The tweet read as,
"#OruNodi Review: Investigative Crime thriller with an exciting first half and keeps you on the edge of your seat with suspense in the second half.
Multiple Crime scenes, Multiple
sub plot
everything unite in one point. Positives: Story, Screenplay, Investigative scenes, Interval Block, Climax.
And called it a winner.
Meanwhile, talking about the film, director Mani Varman stated,
"This is a crime thriller. I am aware that
a lot of
films have been released in the same genre previously. The speciality of Oru Nodi is that people, who
aren't
huge fans of crime thrillers, will like our movie. There is an emotional connection to every character in the movie, which will resonate with the audience. For instance, MS Bhaskar
sir's
role
couldn't
have
been justified
by any other actor. I waited for his dates so that the film could go on floors. The movie takes place in
Madurai's
Alanganallur.
Several real-life incidents have
been woven together
and
the
hero's
character
is taken
from one of the incidents
and
we have made it bigger by connecting it to all of the other crimes in the story".
