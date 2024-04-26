Oru Nodi REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Taman Kumar’S Thriller Worth Your Money? Read This And Decide

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Oru Nodi Review:

This Friday, the Tamil box office will witness an unusual box office duel, and the crowd

is

unable to

remain quiet.

We're

talking about

the fight between

Vishal's

Rathnam and Taman

Kumar's

Oru Nodi.

Vishal's

Rathnam is an action thriller, whereas Oru Nodi is a criminal investigative thriller. Mani Varman makes his directorial debut.

Taman Kumar plays a detective in Oru Nodi,

who is

assigned to investigate a missing person

case.

However, the evidence reveals hazy facts about homicides.

The film also stars Vela Ramamurthy, Sri Ranjani, Gajaraj, Pazha Karuppaiah, and Karupu Nambiar in prominent parts.

Needless to say,

Oru Nodi is one of the

year's

most anticipated releases. As fans eagerly await the debut of Oru Nodi, we have received the first review.

Oru

Nodi's

First Review Sugumar Srinivasan tweeted that the film is intriguing. The tweet read as,

"#OruNodi Review: Investigative Crime thriller with an exciting first half and keeps you on the edge of your seat with suspense in the second half.

Multiple Crime scenes, Multiple

sub plot

everything unite in one point. Positives: Story, Screenplay, Investigative scenes, Interval Block, Climax.

And called it a winner.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, director Mani Varman stated,

"This is a crime thriller. I am aware that

a lot of

films have been released in the same genre previously. The speciality of Oru Nodi is that people, who

aren't

huge fans of crime thrillers, will like our movie. There is an emotional connection to every character in the movie, which will resonate with the audience. For instance, MS Bhaskar

sir's

role

couldn't

have

been justified

by any other actor. I waited for his dates so that the film could go on floors. The movie takes place in

Madurai's

Alanganallur.

Several real-life incidents have

been woven together

and

the

hero's

character

is taken

from one of the incidents

and

we have made it bigger by connecting it to all of the other crimes in the story".