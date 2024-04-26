Petrol Bomb Hurled At Meghalaya Deputy CM's Residence, No Casualties

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, April 26 (IANS) Unidentified assailants threw a petrol bomb at Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar's house in East Khasi Hills district on Friday, police said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
Dhar's house is located in the Nongmynsong area of the district.
He has lodged an FIR and the security has been beefed up at his house.
Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Rituraj Ravi said that police have launched an investigation and those responsible will be arrested soon. He has appealed to the general public not to take the law into their hands.
