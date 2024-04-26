               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russians Attack Civilian Car With Kamikaze Drone In Kherson Region - Man Injured


4/26/2024 10:08:38 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, near the village of Zolota Balka, the Russian military attacked a civilian car with a kamikaze drone, injuring a 44-year-old man.

The Kherson Regional Military Command reported
this, according to Ukrinform.

“Near Zolota Balka, the Russian military attacked a civilian car with a kamikaze drone,” the report says.

As noted, a 44-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone strike.

Read also: Civilian killed as Russians shell Kozatske in Kherson region

He was taken to the hospital. Doctors are conducting an examination and assisting the victim.

As reported, on April 25, Russian troops attacked a truck from a drone near the village of Osokorivka in the Kherson region, and a man was injured.

MENAFN26042024000193011044ID1108143603

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search