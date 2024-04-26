Russians Attack Civilian Car With Kamikaze Drone In Kherson Region - Man Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, near the village of Zolota Balka, the Russian military attacked a civilian car with a kamikaze drone, injuring a 44-year-old man.

The Kherson Regional Military Command reported

this, according to Ukrinform.

“Near Zolota Balka, the Russian military attacked a civilian car with a kamikaze drone,” the report says.

As noted, a 44-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone strike.

Civilian killed as Russians shell Kozatske inregion

He was taken to the hospital. Doctors are conducting an examination and assisting the victim.

As reported, on April 25, Russian troops attacked a truck from a drone near the village of Osokorivka in the Kherson region, and a man was injured.