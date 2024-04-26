Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs Of Parliaments Of Turkic States Visit Khankandi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of the Parliaments of theTurkic States, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the cityof Khankandi, Azernews reports.
It is reported that the guests will get acquainted with the cityof Khankandi.
