Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs Of Parliaments Of Turkic States Visit Khankandi


4/26/2024 9:15:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of the Parliaments of theTurkic States, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the cityof Khankandi, Azernews reports.

It is reported that the guests will get acquainted with the cityof Khankandi.

