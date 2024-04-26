Free Beer For Voters: Bengaluru Hotels Offer Dosa, Laddu, And More People Seen In Long Queues | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Several Bengalureans were spotted enjoying free Benne Dosa, Ghee Laddu at a hotel after casting their vote on second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. To encourage more number of people to cast their votes, Bengaluru's Nisarga Grand Hotel on Nrupathunga Road offered free meals to people who cast their vote on Friday Sabha elections LIVE UpdatesThe interesting offers to increase voter turnout in the metro city has garnered significant attention on social media, with several users applauding the initiative. Video of voters gathering outside hotel in long queues to enjoy their free meal has been doing rounds on the internet avail the offer on Lok Sabha polling day, it is mandatory for people to show their inked fingers and their voter ID card at the hotel. Interestingly, this is not the only offer available for voters on polling day in the city. Senior citizens and differently abled voters can avail free ride offer provided by Rapido on Friday.
Apart from the two offers, voters can also enjoy a mug of beer at a resto-pub in Dellandur, Deck of Brews for free. There are other discounts as well for voters at the restaurant main aim of providing offers on polling day is to reward those who have participated and contributed to the nation's development, pub owner Prafulla Raya told Times of India in an interview. A few more pubs are also providing special offers to voters on Friday.
Bengaluru is known for its low voter turnout. Voter turnout in the metro city till 1:30 pm was 36.09% in Bengaluru rural, 32.25% in Bengaluru central, and 31.51% in Bengaluru south in the day, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy with wife Sudha Murty participated in polling and casted his vote. He showed up for voting despite his ill health. Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also urged more and more number of people to cast their vote in the city candidates in the are BJP's Tejasvi Surya against Congress' Sowmya Reddy in the Bengaluru South constituency. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh is contesting election against BJP's Dr CN Manjunath in another constituency.
MENAFN26042024007365015876ID1108142797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.