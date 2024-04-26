               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
No Limit To How Low The Yen Will Go


4/26/2024 6:16:19 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO – Who needs Las Vegas or Macau when betting on how low the yen can go is the best game anywhere?

It's not where the
Bank of Japan
wanted to find itself this week as it mulled interest rate policy. That Governor Kazuo Ueda's team did nothing on Friday (April 26) was hardly surprising.

What was unexpected, though, is Tokyo's lack of urgency to halt yen declines that risk upending economic dynamics from Beijing to Washington.

In neighboring China, the yen's 10.6% drop so far this year has Xi Jinping's team mulling its own options.

Despite 5.3% growth in the first quarter year on year, retail sales remain soft,“pointing to weaker demand,” says Carlos Casanova, economist at Union Bancaire Privée.“This suggests that domestic consumption lost momentum in March, in line with broad-based consumer-price index declines.”

China's industrial output also continues to disappoint.“In our opinion,” Casanova notes,“this could suggest that manufacturing is not benefiting from the cyclical recovery in global trade as much as previously thought, due to overcapacity constraints in key sectors.”

These overcapacity trends could exacerbate deflation. No policy shift would stabilize consumer prices faster than a weaker yuan. Might Xi and People's Bank of China Governor
Pan Gongsheng
pivot toward a weaker yuan?

Xi's inner circle might view the yen's unabated drop as political cover to engineer a more advantageous exchange rate that would boost exports and tame downward price pressures.

There would be just as many cons as pros, though. A weaker yuan might increase the risk of defaults as property developers struggle to repay offshore debt. It might hurt efforts to increase trust in the yuan. And it could poke the US political establishment as the November 5 election approaches.

This last risk is a huge one for Japan, too. Despite Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's close ties with US President Joe Biden, an even weaker yen is sure to anger lawmakers across the spectrum. Biden's Democrats are likely to find common cause with Republicans loyal to Donald Trump over falling Asian exchange rates.

In recent days, Biden telegraphed steps to slap new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports. Trump, of course, is previewing 60% taxes on all mainland goods. He's also talking about a 100% tax on certain auto imports, a
gambit
that Japanese CEOs fear could easily come for their vehicles, too.

As these risks percolate, Japanese officials are trying to pull off a difficult balancing act. Though Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki claims to be“watching market moves with a high sense of urgency,” his team is also watching the boost Japan is enjoying from a weak yen.

