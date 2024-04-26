No Limit To How Low The Yen Will Go

Japan's exports rose 7.3% year-on-year in March. And the nation is experiencing an unprecedented tourism boom driven by foreign travelers riding the weak yen.

Yet officials in Tokyo also know that the optics of a falling exchange rate risk backfiring on the economy. The disappearing yen is leading the evening news broadcasts. For households, it's smacking more of Japanese weakness in world circles than economic recovery.

Global investors are grappling with a tantalizing paradox. If“Japan is back,” as a Nikkei 225 Stock Index at 34-year highs suggests, why is the yen in freefall plumbing a 34-year low? And why does the BOJ lack the courage to normalize rates that have been near zero since 1999?

On Friday, the BOJ doubled down on its do-nothing strategy. Ueda & Co held its benchmark policy rate at 0%-0.1%.

Traders, in other words, have little reason to fear the BOJ, at least for now. And the yen falling to 160 to the dollar seems a safe bet.

Yet the yen is also at 34-year lows, global funds have every reason to worry the yen has gone too far.

For one thing, it's fueling inflation that's undermining consumer and business confidence. For another, it's an intensifying headwind for companies that depend on the domestic market for profits. Despite the tourism surge, retailers and transportation companies are struggling.

All this is upending investment strategies. As 2024 began, punters figured the biggest Japanese

wage gains

among union workers in more than 30 years would generate a virtuous cycle of spending and corporate profits.

They believed, too, that the Federal Reserve in Washington would be cutting rates at least five times this year, boosting the yen.

These expectations are fading with each new batch of monthly data. JPMorgan analyst Rie Nishihara speaks for many in warning that gains in inflation-adjusted wages effectively become a wash if the yen falls to 157 per dollar.

Small and mid-sized companies, which provide the vast majority of jobs, are already plagued with surging imported materials costs. The same goes for big companies.

“The situation [with the yen] has reached a level that needs to be corrected,” says Takeshi Niinami, head of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives.

Strategist Shusuke Yamada at BofA Securities Japan notes that the eerie silence from

Tokyo policymakers

isn't going unnoticed in trading pits around the globe.

“For the BOJ to support the yen, it should acknowledge that policy has been too accommodative, that the next hike is as imminent as in June, and that the terminal rate would be higher than priced by the market,” Yamada says.

Many, though, doubt the Ministry of Finance is on the verge of acting.

“The FX tail will not be allowed to wag the dog,” said Vishnu Varathan, strategist at Mizuho Bank. The BOJ also is likely to cling to its policy of“dovish restraint” when it comes to tweaking short-term rates, he said.

Yet the risk is that“if the BOJ refrains from intervening, the yen may face further downward pressure,” says Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading.

At the same time, she adds, the BOJ also wants to avoid a sharp upward yen move because of“sustained pressure from high US interest rates.”

Arguably, Ueda's BOJ brought today's dilemma on itself by

slow-walking steps

to exit quantitative easing (QE). Since April 2023, when Ueda took charge, global markets have been primed for a pivot away from QE, or zero rates.

Month after month, Ueda's team demurred. Now, as China's economy slows, the BOJ's window to normalize policy is narrowing. Japan's inflation trends are showing signs of moderation, too.

Tokyo's core inflation rate, which excludes fresh food and energy, slowed to 1.8% year on year in April from 2.9% in March. It was the smallest increase since September 2022.

“The timing of the next BOJ interest rate hike may get a bit complicated as the latest

Tokyo inflation

data for April slowed down from the previous month and came in below expectations,” says Kelvin Wong, analyst at OANDA.

News on Thursday that the US might be slowing more sharply than feared hardly helps. US gross domestic product grew just 1.6% year on year in the first quarter, well below all economists' projections.

“This report was the worst of both worlds: economic growth is slowing and inflationary pressures are persisting,” says Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

For now, most economists are giving the US the benefit of the doubt. The downshift may have masked otherwise solid

economic momentum .