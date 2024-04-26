The Smart Money Has AI In Its Portfolio

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Microsoft and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, have sent a resounding message to investors with their latest quarterly results: investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing are yielding remarkable returns.



The companies exceeded Wall Street estimates, buoyed by a surge in cloud revenue driven in part by the exponential growth of AI services. This news ignited a surge in their respective stock prices, with Alphabet soaring as much as 17% and Microsoft gaining 6.3% in late trading on April 25.



As these tech giants continue to vie for dominance in the AI arena, investors are confronted with the undeniable importance of technology, particularly AI, in their investment portfolios.

Microsoft and Alphabet's stellar performance underscores why every investor should consider integrating tech, specifically AI, into their investment mix.

Unprecedented growth trajectory

The surge in cloud revenue propelled by AI services epitomizes the unparalleled growth trajectory of the tech sector.

Microsoft's Azure cloud platform reported a remarkable 50% growth in revenue, driven by robust demand for AI and machine learning services. The platform, with services like Azure Machine Learning and Azure Cognitive Services, has empowered businesses worldwide to leverage AI for diverse applications, from predictive analytics to natural language processing.

AUKUS: is there an optimal pathway? Companies like FedEx and Coca-Cola have utilized Azure AI to optimize supply chain operations and enhance customer engagement, driving efficiencies and gaining competitive advantages in their respective industries. Similarly, Alphabet's Google Cloud Platform experienced significant revenue expansion, with a substantial portion attributed to AI-related offerings such as AI-driven analytics and machine learning tools. These figures highlight the widespread adoption of AI technologies across industries and the immense potential for tech companies. Alphabet's Platform offers a suite of AI-powered solutions, including Google Cloud AI and TensorFlow, enabling organizations to harness the power of AI for data analysis, image recognition and more. Companies like Spotify and Airbus have leveraged Google Cloud AI to enhance product recommendations and streamline manufacturing processes, unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation. Competitive advantage Microsoft and Alphabet are engaged in a fierce battle for supremacy in the AI landscape, leveraging their strengths to gain a competitive edge.

Microsoft's strategic partnership with startup OpenAI to challenge Google's longstanding dominance in internet search exemplifies the bold moves made by tech giants to cement their market positions and leadership. As these companies continue to innovate and augment their AI capabilities, they solidify their positions as frontrunners in the tech domain, rendering them attractive investment prospects for investors worldwide. For example, Microsoft's acquisition of LinkedIn and GitHub has further bolstered its AI capabilities, enabling the integration of AI-driven features into these platforms to enhance user experiences and drive business growth. LinkedIn's AI-powered job recommendations and GitHub's code analysis tools powered by machine learning are just some of the examples of how Microsoft is leveraging AI to create value for its users and stakeholders. Meanwhile, Alphabet's DeepMind, a leading AI research lab acquired by Google in 2014, has made significant strides in AI research and development, with breakthroughs in areas such as reinforcement learning and natural language understanding.

DeepMind's AlphaGo, an AI-powered program capable of playing the board game Go at a superhuman level, showcases Alphabet's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation and maintaining its competitive edge in the global AI race.



The Daily ReportStart your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly ReportA weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories Diversification and resilience Integrating tech, particularly AI, into investment portfolios offers diversification benefits and fortifies portfolios against technological disruptions.

Tech companies have demonstrated resilience and adaptability in getting through tumultuous economic climates, rendering them compelling long-term investment plays.

Investors who allocated capital to tech stocks like Microsoft and Alphabet have reaped the rewards of their robust performance amid market volatility.

Furthermore, AI-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds afford investors exposure to a diversified array of companies spearheading AI innovation, enabling them to capitalize on AI's transformative potential across diverse sectors. Thursday's impressive earnings reports showcasing Microsoft and Alphabet's triumphs, for me, demonstrate the indispensability of tech and AI in investment portfolios.

Thursday's impressive earnings reports showcasing Microsoft and Alphabet's triumphs, for me, demonstrate the indispensability of tech and AI in investment portfolios.

As the pace of technological advancement accelerates, investors serious should consider seizing the opportunities presented by the tech sector to achieve sustained financial growth and resilience in an increasingly digitalized world.